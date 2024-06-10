Actress Yvonne Jegede opens up on failed marriage

Talented Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed the real reasons why she left her marriage to her ex-husband Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole in 2019.

Yvonne, who opened up during the recent interview with The Honest Bunch Podcast with Nedu Wazobia, said she was not financially supported by her former husband.

The thespian, who confirmed that her one-year-old marriage crashed three months after she welcomed their son, said that she should have married for money and not for love.

Yvonne said: “He is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crase,’ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would then be like ‘It’s the same me, same thing I’ve been saying for over 10 years.'”

” Let me just state the fact, I was bringing more of the money. Now I’m taking care of my son like nobody exists around me and it’s not easy, it’s not funny. I should have gone for money instead of love. Let me be very honest.”

