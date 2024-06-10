Ali Baba demands more support for creative industry

Ace Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome aka Ali Baba, has urged the Federal Government to show more support to the creative industry.

The humour merchant, who appeared on the recent episode of the Sunrise Show on Channels Television, said that government has overtime failed to realise that the creative industry needs more development.

Ali Baba challenged the government to provide support for the creative industry because it is the second largest employer of labour after agriculture.

He said: “The creative industry is the second largest employer of labour after agriculture, where you have farmers and all that.

“Then the next largest employer of labour of youths, especially in Nigeria, is the creative industry.

“You see, governments over time have failed to realise that this large industry needs development, needs support and needs structure.”

The comedian highlighted the 2022 Nigerian Economic Summit Group in his explanation of how the country’s creative sector has been marginalized and disregarded in discussions about the Nigerian economy.

“Two years ago, a forecast of the Nigerian economy in the next five years was looked into by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the entertainment and creative industry were not considered.

“Booklet of about 200 pages was done and the creative industry was not considered. The value of the creative industry in Nigeria is beyond the country,” he noted.

