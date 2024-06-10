Entertainment
Ali Baba demands more support for creative industry
Ace Nigerian comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome aka Ali Baba, has urged the Federal Government to show more support to the creative industry.
The humour merchant, who appeared on the recent episode of the Sunrise Show on Channels Television, said that government has overtime failed to realise that the creative industry needs more development.
Ali Baba challenged the government to provide support for the creative industry because it is the second largest employer of labour after agriculture.
He said: “The creative industry is the second largest employer of labour after agriculture, where you have farmers and all that.
“Then the next largest employer of labour of youths, especially in Nigeria, is the creative industry.
READ ALSO:Court sets aside judgement removing Alkali Baba as IGP
“You see, governments over time have failed to realise that this large industry needs development, needs support and needs structure.”
The comedian highlighted the 2022 Nigerian Economic Summit Group in his explanation of how the country’s creative sector has been marginalized and disregarded in discussions about the Nigerian economy.
“Two years ago, a forecast of the Nigerian economy in the next five years was looked into by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the entertainment and creative industry were not considered.
“Booklet of about 200 pages was done and the creative industry was not considered. The value of the creative industry in Nigeria is beyond the country,” he noted.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...