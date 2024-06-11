BBNaija’s Uriel warns ladies on risk of using bleaching cream

One of the female housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘All Stars’ edition, Uriel Oputa, has warned ladies about the risk of using bleaching cream.

In a June 10, 2024, Instagram story post, the reality TV personality revealed that she was turned down for a botox appointment in the UK because her skin was “too tight”.

“I have been rejected from doing botox in the UK. I also wanted to do a thread lift, but the lady said my skin is way too tight already. She was shocked to learn my age.” Uriel said.

The celebrity, who previously disclosed her battle with amenorrhea, used the platform to warn people against using bleaching creams by emphasizing their harmful consequences.

“I’m not knocking anyone, but right now if you are using organic or bleaching cream you are stripping away important skin layers which are useful for fighting skin diseases and ageing.

”When you use these creams, ask yourself why you get sports or dark patches. You will be surprised at how healthy drinking water and taking vitamins will transform you from the inside out.” She added.

