Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls out BBNaija’s Pere over unpaid debt dating back to 2023

Sultry Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has called out former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate Pere Egbi over his refusal to refund money for an acting job he did not do.

The thespian stated in her initial post on social media that Pere owed her money. She also asked his followers to donate money so he could pay her back.

Etinosa said that as a responsible mother, she does not want to bring up the name of the defaulter. The actress also made threats to put him in jail if he failed to pay up.

However, it appears Pere was informed of her posts and immediately made a refund as the actress explained that a concerned person had paid.

She confirmed receiving a full payment of her money and eventually mentioned Pere’s name.

Etinosa warned him from accepting payment from movie producers in the event that he was unable to perform his job.

