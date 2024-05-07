Entertainment
Harrysong vows to expose someone who used Juju to tear down his beautiful world
Nigerian singer Harrison Okiri, popularly known in music circles as Harrysong, has threatened to expose someone who he used juju and witchcraft to tear down his beautiful world.
The father of one who issued the warning in a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, May 7, said that the world needs to know the person he is referring to.
According to him, the person in question played him, forced himself/herself into his beautiful, blessed world with juju, charm, and witchcraft, and eventually brought down his beautiful world.
Harrysong begs former label boss, Kcee, to pay him royalties accrued for over 7-years
‘‘You played me, forced yourself into my peaceful, beautifully blessed world with your juju, charm and witchcraft, only to tear it down…
‘‘Is that how much of a threat I am to your evil, devilish kingdom? Jesus Christ, the world deserve to know the truth about you. I’ll expose you,’’ Harrysong wrote on his Instagram page.
