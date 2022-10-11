Police pick up Singer Harrysong for questioning over allegations against Soso Soberekon

Nigerian recording artiste, Harrison Okiri, who is better known as Harrysong, has been invited for questioning by the Nigerian police over allegations against music executive, Soso Soberekon.

According to an associates of the popular Nigerian musician, he was picked up by officers of the Lagos state police command on Tuesday morning, moments after he arrived from the United States of America.

Speaking with Ripples Nigeria correspondent, the associate who preferred anonymity stated, “He (Harrysong) was picked up by the police on his arrival from America on Tuesday morning.”

He went further to mention that he is uncertain about how long the musician would be kept in police custody.

This is coming after the popular musician alleged that his former friend, Soberekon, who served as his best man at his wedding ceremony in March 2021 sent armed assailants to kill him in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In his words:

“90% of all friendships are fake.

There are people I’ve been working with for years.

“If you call their names you go say na Harry guy be this. Dem no be my guy,” he said in the episode aired via YouTube last Monday.

He continued, “As a matter of fact, those are my real enemies. If you see Soso now, you’ll say Soso is my friend. Soso is not my friend, Soso is my enemy. He sent people to come and kill me in Port Harcourt, no jokes. Ask my team, ask everyone.”

Soberekon immediately countered Harrysong‘s allegation with a N500 million lawsuit.

In a court document shared online, Soso demands the immediate retraction of Harrysong’s statement, an apology and N500 million compensation.

He further urged his supporters to remain calm as he would address the issue properly and legally.

