BBNaija’s Pere laments, says ‘there’s hate towards the Igbo tribe in Nigeria’

Former housemate of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, Pere Egbi has taken to social media to lament about what he feels is the hate towards the Igbo tribe.

The reality TV star in a post shared on his verified Twitter page said that the “hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real” and that he feels for them as a people.

Pere also used the medium to call out those in the political space and also added that there’s a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on.

He wrote thus; ‘’The hate against the Igbos in Nigeria is real. I AM NOT even Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa and I feel for them. Someone who is in politics once told me that “an Igbo person can never rule Nigeria”.

‘‘If say Jesus no hold my right hand that day, I for slap am. Online I see lots of hate toward the Igbo tribe. This is coming from people within the political space. We have a serious problem in Nigeria and we need to be honest about it and face it head on. This is unfair.”

