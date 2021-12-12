CELEB GIST: Is Don Jazzy gay? Socialite Linda Ibieme testifies of Fani-Kayode’s prowess…Read more

Don Jazzy reacts to homosexualism allegation

Nigerian music producer and singer, Don Jazzy has responded to rumors that he is gay.

Blog reports that went viral earlier in the week, claimed some notable make celebrities were gay, and urged them to come out publicly and stop deceiving their female fans.

The Mavins records executive was one of the celebrities mentioned in the report.

Don Baba J as he is fondly called promised to come out after the accusation on his Instagram page in response to the rumors.

On his Instagram page, he wrote:

“So I hear I’m gay all the time anyways click link in my bio to subscribe because I’m going to be coming out there.”

Mo Abudu named 98th most powerful woman in the world

Nigerian entertainment mogul, Mo Abudu, has been ranked the 98th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

Mo Abudu, the founder of EbonyLife Group, was named alongside 100 very influential and powerful women in the world by the financial magazine.

According to Forbes, Abudu was recognized for her outstanding contribution in the media and entertainment sectors.

Celeb Gist gathered that Abudu’s major partnership deals with Sony Pictures Television, AMC Networks, and Netflix played a role in her inclusion in this year’s list.

A former Nigerian minister of finance and the current Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Professor Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also made the list.

Drake withdraws Grammy nomination

Canadian rapper Drake has decided to withdraw his two Grammy nominations.

The withdrawal marks the latest chapter in the Canadian singer’s long, contentious relationship with the awards show billed as “the biggest night in music” and its governing institution, the Recording Academy.

Though Drake’s motive has remained unclear, Celeb Gist gathered that the 35-year-old artiste withdrew his two nominations; best rap album for Certified Lover Boy and best rap performance for his song ‘Way 2 S*xy’, featuring Future and Young Thug after consultation with his management.

Socialite Linda Ibieme speaks of Femi Fani-Kayode’s prowess

Lagos state socialite Linda Oghogho Ibieme in a social media post has spoken about the masculine prowess of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode after his estranged partner, Precious Chikwendu undermined his capabilities in the bedroom.

Linda Oghogho Ibieme made the comments after Precious Chikwendu had revealed to a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, that her ex-husband never consummated their six-year marriage.

According to Chikwendu, the four children she had with Fani-Kayode were conceived through artificial insemination.

In a post on her Instagram page, Linda Oghogho Ibieme rubbished Chikwendu’s claim. As a matter of fact, she claims that Femi Fani-Kayode is a horse raised to power six.

Pere comes for BBNaija winner WhiteMoney after his confession

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Pere Egbi has continued his rivalry with the reality show winner outside of the walls of Biggie’s House.

In a Twitter post published on Saturday, the Nollywood actor, Pere Egbi instigated a subtle shade at his former counterpart, Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as Whitemoney, after the latter’s recent interview where he spilled some revelations about his past.

The Shine Ya Eyes winner recently revealed that he owned a car and a house before going for the Big Brother Naija show; a revelation that contradicted the held belief that he was poor before and during the show.

Taking to his Twitter page, Pere wrote, “My people say, ‘When breeze blow, fowl nyash go open! heeee.”

Man who hacked account of late singer Sound Sultan has been nabbed

Nigerian musician Baba Dee, has announced that the young man that allegedly hacked Sound Sultan’s Instagram account has been arrested.

The entertainment polymath Sound Sultan breathed his last on 11th July after a 4-year battle with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma. It is a type of blood cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

However, in August, Sound Sultan’s Instagram account was hacked. His wife Farida Fasasi specifically made the announcement on her Instagram page. Farida also advised people to beware of any message soliciting funds via the account.

In an Instagram post earlier in the week, Baba Dee, elder brother of Sound Sultan said the suspect, identified as Victor Majekodunmi, is currently cooling off in police custody.

