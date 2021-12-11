Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson calls out LASUTH after losing three members of her family

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson has called out the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after she lost three members of her family at the medical center.

The actress lamented on her Instagram stories on Friday night after she lost her step sister, Abibat during childbirth.

Speaking via her IG stories, Fapson stated that she was disappointed in the Nigerian health sector; the disheartened actress said choosing to give birth in Nigeria is like playing “Russian Roulette with your life”.

Aside from the unfortunate passing of her step sister at the Ikeja-based hospital, LASUTH, the ‘Shuga Naija’ actress disclosed that she lost her mother and uncle at the same hospital. Fapson revealed that her uncle died after he visited the hospital for a toothache treatment.

