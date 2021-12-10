Actress Dorcas Shola Fapson loses sister during childbirth

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson on Thursday announced the demise of her stepsister.

Making the announcement on her Instagram stories, Fapson revealed that her sister died during childbirth.

The actress added that it was the same way her mother died.

Further, she mentioned that she wants to live her best life before she dies, Dorcas further stated that no one should pressure her about having kids.

Read her narration below.

