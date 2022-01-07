Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson accuses driver of stealing her Range Rover SUV

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson has accused her driver Muhammed Adamu of stealing her recently acquired Range Rover SUV.

The actress made the announcement of the SUV acquisition in June 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 6, the Shuga Naija actress revealed that the SUV was stolen by her driver, Muhammed, on the eve of her birthday.

“On the evening of my birthday as I was getting ready to celebrate with family and friends it was brought to my attention that my driver had stolen my car,” she wrote.

The actress continued;

“I’m offering a reward for anyone that has information on/can locate “ Muhammed “ & my car. He used this fake license to register with the agent who has already been arrested.”

