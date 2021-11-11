Actor Ayoola Ayolola addresses removal from tv series, ‘The Men’s Club’

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola has addressed his controversial removal as the lead character ‘Aminu’ in the Nigerian series, The Men’s Club.

Earlier in the week, The Men’s Club social media handlers announced on Instagram that Ayoola will be replaced by Big Brother Naija six second runner-up, Pere Egbi. The announcement infuriated fans of the Red TV show who could not hold back their disappointment in the show producers.

Following the brutal online attack, the show’s lead writer Dami Elebe shared a series of tweets suggesting Ayolola’s travel plans attempted to sabotage the hard work of the entire crew.

The actor who is currently in the United States, recently took to his Instagram account to debunk the claims that he exited the show without formally notifying the production team which left them no choice but to find a replacement.

“Contrary to what was said, I did not relocate without letting the executive producers and producers of the show know,” Ayolola wrote.

“My decision to make a ‘temporary’ move out of the country was a long thought out process in which the producer/my manager at the time was aware of and involved in. With that being said, I cannot wait to be back on your screens again.”

Prior to his controversial exit, Ayolola starred alongside Efa Iwara, Daniel Etim-Effiong and Baaj Adebule in the web series.

