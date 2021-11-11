Comedienne Wofai Fada decries high cost of running business in Nigeria

Comedienne Wofai Fada has taken to her Instastory to lament over the high cost of running a business in the country.

The comic actress disclosed that the cost of everything has inflated, and that running a business in Nigeria is so tiring and frustrating.

Here is what she wrote:

“The cost of things in this country isn’t even funny anymore.

Stockfish, gas, palm oil, etc. The list goes on.

Let me not talk about diesel o.

That’s another topic for another day.

Running a business here is so tiring/frustrating.”

