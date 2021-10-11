Comedienne, Helen Paul, shares photo of ‘black eye’ from motor accident

Nigerian comedian and actress, Helen Paul has revealed that she was recently involved in a car accident in Abuja.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday evening, the entertainment polymath stated that she suffered a concussion and had to wear dark sunglasses to keep her ‘black eye’ away from public attention.

Speaking on her Instagram page, Helen Paul added that some people interpreted it as pride on her part because she refused to remove the sunglasses when taking photos with them.

She went on to tell her followers that things aren’t always as they seem and many people are hiding a lot.

The actress wrote;

