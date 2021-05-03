Comedienne, Princess, denies hand in leaked CCTV footage | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian comedienne, Princess, real name Damilola Adekoya has declared that she did not authorize the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter.

She stated this in a statement through her lawyers on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 2, a media platform (not Ripples Nigeria) published the footage which captured the moment Baba Ijesha was molesting the minor on its Instagram platform.

Princess has come out to reveal she never gave permission for it to be aired.

She distanced herself from the publication

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi has charged the Nigerian police to arrest the comedienne, Princess for re-enacting the molestation actor Baba Ijesha meted on the minor seven years ago.

By Adekunle Fajana…

