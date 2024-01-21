FACT CHECK: Has Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha been released from prison?

CLAIM: Yoruba Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been released from prison.

VERDICT: False! Video is misleading

FULL TEXT

A YouTube account posted a video purportedly of Baba Ijesha after his release from prison. The video is captioned: “Baba Ijesha Free At Last! Congratulations.”

Baba Ijesha was sentenced to a five-year cumulative term for sexual molesting a 16-year-old girl. He was found guilty of four out of six count charges and convicted in July 2022, after about a year-long trial.

The victim was reported to be a foster child of actress and comedienne, Princess Adekoya, who initiated the prosecution of Baba Ijesa.

But how true is the claim that Baba Ijesha is out of prison?

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found that the 7-minutes long video is old. It was circulated in 2021 before his conviction. The video which featured other Nollywood actors and lawyers was shot in 2021 at the early stage of his trial when he was granted bail.

Baba Ijesha and his colleagues thanked the lawyers for their efforts in securing his bail.

CONCLUSION

The video is misleading. Baba Ijesha has not been released from prison, after being found guilty of the crime of sexually molesting a child.

