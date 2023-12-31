FACT CHECK: Are these Finnish women protesting against men marrying one wife?

CLAIM: Women in Finland protested half naked against men marrying only one wife

VERDICT: Misleading

FULL TEXT

An X user shared a video of women half naked, purportedly protesting against men marrying only one wife. According to the post, the protesting women “want men to marry more than one wife as the population of women continues to soar in their country without husbands.”

The post has got multiple likes and shares, and based on the comments, many believed it to be true.

VERIFICATION

Although the chants of the women were unclear, this reporter confirmed that they spoke French in the video. The official/most-spoken languages in Finland are Finnish and Sweden. Also, the inscriptions on their banners and cardboards were written in French. The inscriptions are as follow:

“Mon corps est: sexuel si je veux Politique si je veux Couvert si je veux Nu si je veux” – My body is: Sexy if I want Political if I want Covered if I want Nude if I want.

“Égales dans nos differences” – Equal in our differences.

“Non à l’hypersexualisation Libérons les tetons!” – No to hypersexualization. Let’s free the nipples!

The protest suggests body positivity and nothing against monogamy or for polygamy.

Further checks by Ripples Nigeria show that the video was shot in 2020 and according to this website, it is a video of “topless feminist” protesting after officials of a museum barred a visitor from entering for wearing a “low-cut dress”

CONCLUSION

The caption of the video by the X user is misleading. the women were not protesting against monogamy.

