Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Are these military checkpoints on a Southeastern road?
CLAIM: An X user posted a picture of a military checkpoint claiming that it was shot on a road in the Southeastern region of Nigeria.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
Some X users in recent posts, have alleged that the number of military checkpoints in the Southeastern inter-state roads have increased, a situation they claim is causing hardship for travelers especially in the Yuletide season.
Some of the posts include allegations that the military men on the roads were collecting bribes from motorists.
Meanwhile, one of such posters included a picture purportedly as evidence of the militarization of Southeast highways.
READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: How true is the claim that ex-President Buhari did not approve Naira redesign?
Below is a screenshot of her post:
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria found through a reversed image search that the picture is an old one and was taken in Northern Nigeria.
In a 2015 post on Premium Times, the same image was captioned: “Nigerian soldiers on guard in Maiduguri”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...