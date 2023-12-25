FACT CHECK: Are these military checkpoints on a Southeastern road?

CLAIM: An X user posted a picture of a military checkpoint claiming that it was shot on a road in the Southeastern region of Nigeria.

VERDICT: False!

Some X users in recent posts, have alleged that the number of military checkpoints in the Southeastern inter-state roads have increased, a situation they claim is causing hardship for travelers especially in the Yuletide season.

Some of the posts include allegations that the military men on the roads were collecting bribes from motorists.

Meanwhile, one of such posters included a picture purportedly as evidence of the militarization of Southeast highways.

Below is a screenshot of her post:

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found through a reversed image search that the picture is an old one and was taken in Northern Nigeria.

In a 2015 post on Premium Times, the same image was captioned: “Nigerian soldiers on guard in Maiduguri”

