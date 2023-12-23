Fact Check
FACT CHECK: How true is the claim that ex-President Buhari did not approve Naira redesign?
CLAIM: An investigator’s report on the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria under the embattled former governor, Godwin Emefiele has claimed that Buhari did not approve the redesigning of Naira notes, instead Tunde Sabiu, Buhari’s nephew did.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
A report of an investigation of activities of the CBN under Emefiele by a Special Investigator, Jim Obaze noted, among other findings, that it was not former President Buhari who approved the naira redesign which plunged Nigeria into crisis ahead of the 2023 general elections, but his nephew and personal assistant, Sabiu Tunder Yusuf.
According to an excerpt of the report in the media, the investigator found that Buhari didn’t approve of the naira redesign. It was Tunde Sabiu who first told Emefiele in September 2022 to consider the redesign of the naira. On October 6, 2022, Emefiele wrote to Buhari that he wanted to redesign and reconfigure N1000, N500 and N200 notes.
“The former President tagged along but did not approve the redesign as required by law. Buhari merely approved that the currency be printed in Nigeria. The redesign was only mentioned to the board of the CBN on December 15, 2022, after Emefiele had awarded the contract to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc on October 31, 2022,’’ part of the report read.
READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Was a Nigerian int’l player sacked for impregnating club president’s daughter?
Emefiele is currently remanded in the Kuje correctional centre as he faces charges of fraud.
VERIFICATION
Contrary to the claim in this investigator’s report, searches on the internet shows that Buhari at multiple times publicly gave his approval to the redesigning of the naira, and even urged Nigerians to endure the consequential hardship while it lasted.
In October 2022, the same month the CBN announced the redesign of the new high valued Naira notes, Buhari, through a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, approved the policy and argued that it was “innovative” and would tackle illicit monies.
Buhari noted that the leadership of the CBN convinced him that the impact of the redesign on the country’s economy included reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting and excess cash in circulation. He added that the three-month window which the CBN had given Nigerians to swap the notes (November to January) was not short.
The following month, during the launching of the notes in Abuja, Buhari praised Emefiele for partnering with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) PLC to locally produce the notes.
According to the former President who is now retired in his hometown of Daura, ‘‘the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit.’’
CONCLUSION
The claim that the redesign of the Naira notes was not approved by former President Buhari is a bogus one. He publicly approved it and campaigned for it even while it threatened the survival of many Nigerians
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...