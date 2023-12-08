FACT CHECK: Was a Nigerian int’l player sacked for impregnating club president’s daughter?

CLAIM: A Nigerian player in a Slovanian football club has been sacked for impregnating the club President’s daughter.

VERDICT: False

A post has gone viral on the internet with the claim that a Nigerian player, identified as Donatus Edafe has been sacked by Nogometno društvo Gorica, a second-division club in Slovenia, for impregnating the daughter of the club’s president.

The post was published on blogs such as this, and this. It was also found on Instagram here and is being shared on WhatsApp.,

VERIFICATION

Through keyword searches, Ripples Nigeria found that the same claim had been circulated in 2019. Here is the same post on Nairaland in 2019.

Further checks show that Edafe left the club since 2018. A report of the termination of his contract was found on X in a 2018 post. According to the X account of Priva Liga Telematch, Edafe’s contract was terminated because he “did not meet the expectations of the professional management”.

Also, Edafe reportedly denied the claims when it went viral in 2019. He reportedly said that the termination of his contract with the club in 2018 had nothing to do with the purported allegation and that the club’s President had no daughter.

CONCLUSION

The claim is not only old, it is also false.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká

