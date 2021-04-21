 Comedian Ada Jesus dies of kidney complications | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Comedian Ada Jesus dies of kidney complications

Published

19 mins ago

on

Fast-rising Nigerian comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died of kidney ailments. She was 23.

Sources told journalists on Wednesday afternoon that the talented social media content creator died in an Abuja hospital

Ada was admitted to the hospital after she developed kidney disease recently.

When her health deteriorated, the comedienne went to ask for forgiveness from those she had spoken against in the past including Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere Odumejeje, actress Rita Edochie and some traditional worshipers.

READ ALSO: Comedienne, Ada Jesus, diagnosed with kidney issue

Odumejeje and Edochie’s initial refusal to forgive the deceased got the attention of well-meaning Nigerians who paid her medical bills.

Real name Mercy Mmesoma Obi, Ada Jesus was born in 1998 and hailed from Orlu in Imo State.

She graduated from the Imo State University.

The deceased joined the industry in 2018 by posting skits on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports5 mins ago

Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis

Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
Sports6 hours ago

All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation

The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Sports20 hours ago

JUST IN… Chelsea set to withdraw from ESL as fans protest club’s involvement

Chelsea are preparing to withdraw from the breakaway European Super League, according to reports from the United Kingdom. The Premier...
Sports22 hours ago

Spurs appoint 29-yr-old Mason as Mourinho replacement for rest of season

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Ryan Mason as the head coach of the club for the rest of...
Sports1 day ago

SportsBusiness: After confirming ESL participation, Juve and Man Utd shares jump

Despite the mixed reactions trailing the proposed European Super League, some of the clubs involved in the breakaway league are...

Latest Tech News

Latest23 mins ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Latest1 day ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Latest2 days ago

Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
Tech5 days ago

3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents

If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Latest5 days ago

Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...