Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia | Ripples Nigeria

1. Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers



Lagos-based agric tech startup, Greenbles, has launched a bootcamp to improve farmers’ skills across the country.

The novel initiative tagged: #SmartFarm Bootcamp, is an agribusiness e-learning platform for growth stage agricultural entrepreneurs and rural farmers.

The Founder/Chief Executive of Greenbles, Comr. Saeed Oshin, noted that the bootcamp was designed to train young agric-enthusiasts and existing farmers on modern trends to optimise farming operations.

He said: “We have studied the trend in Nigeria and observed some shortcomings compared to international standards. With our #SmartFarm Bootcamp, we hope to help more people enjoy farming and learn from experts.

“This is why our trainings will be hosted online and onsite given its objective to expose selected participants to sustainable methodology and technology devices. Our bootcamp is the first of its kind.”

On the modalities for the initiative, Oshin said participants in the bootcamp hosting would be offered accommodation during the practical modules based on crop choice and specialty.

He added that the company would organise a tour of various farm settlements and processing facilities to help the participants to learn and adopt smart agricultural practices.

The bootcamp is expected to culminate in a demo day where 10 outstanding participants will appear before investors and corporate sponsors in Lagos.

2. Nigeria’s Okra raises $3.5m seed round to fund expansion plans

Okra, Nigerian fintech startup, has raised $3.5 million in seed funding round to expand its data infrastructure across the country.

Founded last year by Fara Ashiru Jituboh and David Peterside, the startup operates as an Open Finance platform enabling businesses and developers to build personalised digital services and financial products for customers.

According to reports, Okra’s API creates a secure portal and process to exchange real-time financial information between customers, applications and banks.

The development came on the heels of its last year’s exercise when it closed funding from TLcom Capital.

Led by United States- based Susa Ventures, the round equally saw the participation of TLcom Capital and Accenture Ventures.

3. WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies



WeWork, a SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup, has declared its intention to join companies accepting payments in cryptocurrencies.

The startup has partnered with Coinbase Global Inc and payment app Bitpay to facilitate the process and transactions.

This is WeWork, according to venture analysts, joining a clutch of high-profile firms that have dived into the digital currency space recently, including Tesla Inc, Visa Inc and Bank of NY Mellon.

Bitcoin, the biggest crytocurrency, reached a record high last week ahead of the trading debut of U.S. crytocurrency exchange, Coinbase.

It would be recalled that WeWork agreed to go public late last month through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal worth $9 billion.

