Nigerian man charged in US for shooting wife to death

A Nigerian man identified as Hassan Adeyemo, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting his wife, Sarah, to death in their apartment in Florida.

A statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSC) on Wednesday said Adeyemo is being held at Orange County jail in Florida after he was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Saturday night.

“He was said to have been involved in a domestic argument with his wife, Sarah Nanchin Adeyemo, when he brought out his gun and fatally shot the woman,” the statement said, adding that Adeyemo was arrested at the scene of the shooting and charged with the murder.

“OCSO deputies responded to a home on the 6600 block of Taxiway Circle around 7:22 Saturday evening for a shooting.

“Deputies found a woman, identified as Sarah Nanchin Hassan Adeyemo, 43, who had been shot. She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

“Her husband, Hassan Teddy Adeyemo, 46, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

“He was booked into the Orange County jail Sunday and remains there on no bond. No other details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released,” the statement added.

