Gabon Coup Update: Military places President Ali Bongo under house arrest

Gabonese military officers who announced the removal of President Ali Bongo on Wednesday morning have reportedly arrested and placed him under house arrest alongside one of his sons on treason and corruption charges, a statement from the junta said shortly after announcing the overthrow of the government.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” the statement which was read out on state TV said.

Local media reports that Bongo’s son who is also one of his special advisers, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his Chief of Staff, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers and the two top officials in the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG) have been arrested and are also under house arrest.

“They are accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations,” the report said.

Senior military officers, had on Wednesday morning, announced taking over power after the Gabonese Election Centre announced President Bongo as the winner of Saturday’s election despite the opposition kicking against the conduct of the election.

While making the announcement on national television, Gabon 24, the soldiers faulted the credibility of the election.

“Today, 30 August 2023, we, the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection, have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

“To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled. The borders are closed until further notice,” the officers said.

