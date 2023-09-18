News
Nigerian drug trafficker arrested by Taliban forces in Afghanistan
A Nigerian drug trafficker has been arrested by Taliban forces in Afghanistan.
The unnamed suspect, according to a post on the Taliban Public Relations Department X account, was arrested on Saturday, September 16, after he tried to smuggle the narcotic from the Asian country on a flight out to Kenya.
According to the statement, the suspect will be intensely flogged before being deported to Nigeria via Kenya.
Read also: Nigerian drug trafficker arrested in India
“A #Nigerian gangster who entered our great country with fraudulent documentation was captured and charged with #drugs smuggling,” the post reads.
“He was in #Afghanistan to obtain drugs before transporting them to #Africa. He will be intensely flogged before being deported to Nigeria via #Kenya,” the statement read.
A #Nigerian gangster who entered our great country with fraudulent documentation was captured and charged with #drugs smuggling.
He was in #Afghanistan to obtain drugs before transporting them to #Africa. He will be intensely flogged before being deported to Nigeria via #Kenya. pic.twitter.com/qHq4xJA1si
— Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD__) September 16, 2023
