Nigerian drug trafficker arrested by Taliban forces in Afghanistan

A Nigerian drug trafficker has been arrested by Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

The unnamed suspect, according to a post on the Taliban Public Relations Department X account, was arrested on Saturday, September 16, after he tried to smuggle the narcotic from the Asian country on a flight out to Kenya.

According to the statement, the suspect will be intensely flogged before being deported to Nigeria via Kenya.

“A #Nigerian gangster who entered our great country with fraudulent documentation was captured and charged with #drugs smuggling,” the post reads.

“He was in #Afghanistan to obtain drugs before transporting them to #Africa. He will be intensely flogged before being deported to Nigeria via #Kenya,” the statement read.

