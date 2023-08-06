Actress Halima Abubakar calls out popular pastor who did ‘dirty things’ to her

Popular Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has taken to her official social media account to call out a popular Nigerian pastor who she said did dirty things to her.

The ebony skinned thespian who called out the clergy whom she referred to as JS said that she met the man who messed up her life at the age of 26.

Halima Abubakar also stated in a post on her Instagram page that JS put her through so much pain that she cannot wrap her head around the mess he made of her life.

The actress wrote, “Some people are shocked I met him at 26!! I did o and he did me dirty.so dirty that I can’t put my head around it. Payback’s a bitch JS.. in every form I ain’t scared of you.

‘‘The pain you made me go through ]S “you will go through worse.. you called me queen of social media?

‘‘So you read my story? Fan behavior

‘‘Why are you people reporting my story? May it happen to all of the fingers reporting.

‘‘I am a great lady. When is your turn, keep shut okay. Kisses,” she added.

