Actress Shan George recovers stolen N3.6m

Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George said she has recovered the N3.6 million earlier diverted from her Zenith bank account by a hacker.

Recall that the actress in a video posted on her X handle said the hacker identified as Cecilia Chigozie Okoro cleared the money from her Zenith bank account into her Opay account.

Shan urged concerned authorities to help fish out the hacker, who has now made her penniless and unable to feed her children.

But, on May 8 the actress posted a thank you message to the bank and other individuals who helped her retrieve the money on Instagram.

READ ALSO: ‘I’m now koboless’, Actress Shan George cries out after hacker diverts N3.6m from her account (Video)

She said: “I had tweeted to attract the attention of the bank or the people in charge. I was asking my bank how many days it would take to get the statement so I tagged them. So this person who targeted me sent me an email and I responded to the mail.

‘‘So the mail was saying that I could apply for it online on the Zenith website to have it sent to my email. So I’m telling you that the way they took the money away, like alert after alert after alert.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now