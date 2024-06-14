Tinubu calls for stronger collaboration with FBI to check cybercrime, terrorism

President Bola Tinubu on Friday called for stronger collaboration between Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fight against cybercrime, terrorism, and other related crimes.

The president made the call during a meeting with FBI Director, Christopher Asher Wray, at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu described the presence of the FBI Director alongside his team in Nigeria as recognition of the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the US in the fight against financial crimes and terrorism.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, attended the meeting.

Others at the meeting were the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, and the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka.

Tinubu said it was an honour for him to receive Wray, the leader of an organisation that had demonstrated consistent procedural sophistication and a reputation for excellence over several years.

He said: “Your visit conveys the importance of Nigeria and Nigerian partnership in the work of America’s law enforcement institutions and vice-versa.

“For us, it is a recognition of what stage we are at, who we are, and the level of interest both countries share in eliminating crimes locally and globally.

“We cannot achieve this important feat of eliminating crimes without collaboration.

“Incidentally, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is also collaborating with other West African countries to fight economic and other related crimes.”

He told the FBI Director that his administration had prioritised education as a tool against poverty in the country.

“We are working hard to eliminate terrorism, cybercrimes, and sextortion, and I am glad that we have a good number of agencies that are involved in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum, and they are also well represented at this meeting,” President Tinubu added.

