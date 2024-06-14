ICPC arraigns another rural electrification agency staff for alleged N1.85bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday arraigned a staff of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Henrietta Okojie, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over her alleged involvement in a N1.85 billion fraud.

Okojie was arraigned by the commission on a four-count charge of fraud.

When the matter was called, the ICPC lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for Okojie to take her plea.

He applied that the June 6 bench warrant be vacated against the defendant since she was in court and Justice Emeka Nwite granted the request.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea, Akponimisingha asked the court to fix a date for the trial.

But Okojie’s lawyer, Ishiaku Garba, told the court that a bail application has been filed and served on the prosecution on June 11.

Akponimisingha said though the application was served on his office on Tuesday, he only saw it on Thursday and would need time to respond.

“My lord, June 12 was a public holiday and I couldn’t have come to the office,” he said.

The counsel said he should be allowed to respond to the application to ensure a fair hearing on the matter.

The judge agreed that the prosecution should be afforded the opportunity to respond to the bail plea.

Justice Nwite, who ordered Okojie to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, adjourned the hearing of the bail application till June 20.

He also fixed July 10 for the trial.

The commission had last month arraigned some staff of REA in connection with the fraud in the agency.

