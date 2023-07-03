Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 3, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Presidency rejects EU election report, says it’s a poorly done desk job
The Presidency has rejected the final report of the European Union on the February 25 presidential election, which identified some fault lines.Read more
2. Banks to blame for delay in payment of corps June allowance – NYSC
Nigerian banks have been blamed for the delay in the payment of the June allowance of the members of the National Youth Service Corps {NYSC}.Read more
3. Tinubu returns to Abuja after five-day stay in Lagos
President Bola Tinubu on Sunday left Lagos for Abuja after celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir in the state.Read more
4. Sit-at-home must stop now, Ifeanyi Ubah declares in Nnewi
Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has taken a strong stand against the Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East, vowing to stop it in his constituency with immediate effect.Read more
5. Insecurity: Ex-Gov Bafarawa demands more commitment from Tinubu’s govt
The former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Sunday, demanded more commitment from President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the fight against bandits wreaking havoc in the Northern part of the country.Read more
6. Sanwo-Olu, Uzodinma set up committee to address Yoruba/Igbo feud in Lagos
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma have set up a joint committee to find a lasting solution to the frosty relationship between the Yorubas and Igbos in the state.Read more
7. World Bank projects Nigeria’s inflation rate to hit 25%
The World Bank has projected Nigeria’s inflation rate to reach 25 percent this year due to the removal of fuel subsidy.Read more
8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cooking gas prices drop; CBN sets new transaction limits; other stories
The average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, better known as Cooking Gas, dropped to N4,360.69 in May 2023.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this in its Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for May released on Tuesday.Read more
9. Anambra: Miyetti Allah claims its members are languishing in jail without trial
The South-East chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MCBAN) has claimed that scores of its members are languishing at different correctional centres in Anambra State without trial.Read more
10. Play as a team, record success at World Cup, Remi Tinubu charges Falcons
Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, has tasked the Super Falcons with bringing home the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.Read more
