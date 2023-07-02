Play as a team, record success at World Cup, Remi Tinubu charges Falcons

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, has tasked the Super Falcons with bringing home the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

Tinunu charged the team ahead of their departure for the mundial.

She invited the squad to a supper on Saturday and charged them to record success at the tournament billed to hold in Newzaland and Australia.

The First Lady exhorted the players to be committed and play as a team, and she was represented by Dr. Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader.

The first lady offered to personally welcome the team when they bring the trophy home while expressing her confidence in the team’s potential and pedigree to succeed at the World Cup.

“It is important that you remain committed by playing together as a team; no one should think that she’s better player than the other.

“It is only when you play as a team that you can record success. It is my expectation that this time, you will surpass your previous efforts.

“I am sure that 99.9 per cent of Nigerians will stay glued to their television sets to watch you. Please try your best to bring the cup home.”

The tournament is billed to begin on July 20 and finishes on August 20.

The Randy Waldrum squad departed Nigeria on Sunday.

