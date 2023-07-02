Banks to blame for delay in payment of corps June allowance – NYSC

Nigerian banks have been blamed for the delay in the payment of the June allowance of the members of the National Youth Service Corps {NYSC}.

According to the management of the NYSC, it has completed all arrangements for the payment since June 27.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Eddy Megwa, in reaction to agitations over the delay, assuring that the corps management is interfacing with the banks to fast-track payment.

He said: “The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to state that it is aware of worries and agitations by corps members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of corps members’ allowance since June 27, 2023, and remittances were made the same day to various banks accordingly.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

“In line with the above, NYSC management is assiduously interfacing with the banks to fast-track the payment of corps members’ June allowance without further delay.”

Megwa also enjoined corp members to “remain calm, law-abiding and dutiful in their respective places of national service as the scheme will continue to treat issues relating to their welfare with utmost priority”.

