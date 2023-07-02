Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fuel subsidy: APC governors meet Tinubu in Lagos, to complement Nigerian govt on palliatives

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday declared their readiness to complement the Federal Government’s initiatives aimed at providing relief to Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.Read more

2. Obi-Datti Campaign raises alarm over alleged plot to alter FCT results

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign in the February 25 election, on Saturday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot to alter the original results of the presidential election for the Federal Capital Territory {FCT} to satisfy sinister motives.Read more

3. Tinubu is ready to provide leadership for Africa – Alake

The Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Saturday in Lagos, explained that President Bola Tinubu is ready to provide leadership for Africa.Read more

4. Parties kick as Imo govt slams N54m campaign fee on candidates for Nov election

Opposition parties in Imo State has kicked against the N54 million naira fee slammed on candidates for the November 11 governorship election in the state before they can campaign.Read more

5. My opponents would have harassed me out if I did not win my senatorial election – Oshiomhole

A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has said that his opponents would have harassed him out of Edo North if he had failed to win his senatorial election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 30, 2023

6. Climate change destroying lives, affecting development, deputy speaker, Kalu says

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has weighed in on current debates surrounding the negative effects of climate change on human existence and development, saying it was destroying lives.Read more

7. Railway debt service rises amid N1.31bn decline in revenue

Railway-related debt service costs the Federal Government $62.66 million in the first quarter of this year.Read more

8. IPMAN reveals why fuel price will not reach N700 amid panic buying

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South-West branch, Dele Tajudeen, has dismissed claims on the planned increase of fuel price to N700 per litre.Read more

9. Label signee, Niyola reacts to allegations of illicit affair with Banky W

The former Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) signee, Niyola has reacted to claims on her illicit affair with popular singer Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.Read more

10. Fabregas retires from professional football

Ex-Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his immediate retirement from professional football.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now