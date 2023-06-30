Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, June 30, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Defence headquarters gives service chiefs seniors till July 3 to retire

The Defence Headquarters has given officers who are senior to the newly appointed service chiefs till July 3, 2023 to retire from service.Read more

2. Nigerian govt to stop funding COREN, Medical Council, 28 others

The Federal Government will stop funding at least 30 professional bodies and councils from December 31, 2026.Read more

3. Tinubu appeals to governors to work with him to make Nigeria great again

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, appealed to state governors across party lines to work with his administration so as to make Nigeria great again.Read more

4. Catholic Bishops kick against bill seeking to regulate Christian education

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria {CBCN}, has kicked against a bill seeking to establish National Council of Christian Education.Read more

5. Tinubu, in Abeokuta, preaches unity, says he’s taking ‘baby steps of pains’

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abeokuta, said that he is taking ‘baby steps of pains’ to fix Nigeria’s problems.Read more

6. Shehu denies reports Buhari asked Tinubu not to investigate him, aides

Garba Shehu, the spokesman to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied reports that the former President asked his successor, President Bola Tinubu not to investigate some ministers under his administration.Read more

7. Lekki Deep Seaport receives first transshipment vessel

The management of the Lekki Deep Seaport, on Thursday, announced the arrival of the first transshipment vessel to call at the container terminal of the port, Rimbaud.Read more

8. Nigeria’s data protection commission brands CBN’s social media request illegal

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) on Thursday described the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new directive to banks on social media as illegal.Read more

9. Finidi to beef up Enyimba squad ahead of Champions League football

George Finidi, the head coach of Enyimba, has stated that the team will add more top-tier players as they get ready to return to the continent.Read more

10. Super Eagles improve in world ranking after S’Leone victory

The Super Eagles of Nigeria rose up one place in the international men’s ranking published on the FIFA website on Thursday.Read more

