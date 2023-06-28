Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Adamu and Lukman feud likely on agenda as APC holds NEC, national caucus meetings July

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings next month.Read more

2. ‘I’m working day and night to improve the economy,’ Tinubu assures Nigerians in sallah message

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged Nigerians to continue to show mercy and compassion to one another as they join the rest of the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.Read more

3. Court orders Ojerinde’s release, fines ICPC N1.2m

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the immediate release of the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).Read more

4. Money laundering: Court adjourns ex-Lagos attorney-general, Shasore’s trial to October 4

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the state’s former Attorney-General, Mr. Olasupo Shasore, for alleged money laundering till October 4.Read more

5. Leading Nigeria one of hardest challenges in life – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday described the task of leading Nigeria as one of the hardest challenges in life.Read more

6. Again, Zamfara govt rules out negotiation with bandits, others

The Zamfara State government on Tuesday ruled out negotiation with bandits or other criminals in the country.Read more

7. MTN, Airtel, Spectranet, others may soon raise data prices, airtime tariff

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, has disclosed that network providers are considering raising the prices of their services in Nigeria.Read more

8. Ikeja Hotel, Transcorp Hotels, others lift Nigeria’s capital market by N421.1bn

Investors holding shares of Ikeja Hotel, Transcorp Hotels, and other equities in the Nigerian capital market went home with a N421.19 billion gain on Tuesday.Read more

9. Police arrests 503 suspected bandits, armed robbers, others in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested at least 503 suspected criminals in the state in the last few weeks.Read more

10. Julius Bio re-elected as Sierra Leone’s president

The Sierra Leonean President, Julius Bio, has been declared the winner of last Saturday’s election in the West African country.Read more

