Ikeja Hotel, Transcorp Hotels, others lift Nigeria’s capital market by N421.1bn

Investors holding shares of Ikeja Hotel, Transcorp Hotels, and other equities in the Nigerian capital market went home with a N421.19 billion gain on Tuesday.

This followed a 1.30 percent increase in market capitalization from N32.30 trillion to N32.72 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index rose by 772.98 basis points to close at 60,108.86, up from the 59,335.88 posted by the bourse on Monday.

Investors traded 763.69 million shares worth N12.53 billion in 9,463 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 552.68 million shares valued at N13.05 billion traded by shareholders in 8,052 deals the previous day.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.33 kobo to end trading at N3.63 kobo from N3.30 kobo per share.

Afromedia gained 10 percent to move from N0.20 kobo to N0.22 kobo per share.

Courtville gained 10 percent to close at N0.66 kobo, above its opening price of N0.60 kobo per share.

Omatek’s share price was up by 10 percent, moving from N0.30 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotels recorded a N1.93 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N19.36 kobo to N21.29 kobo per share.

Redstar Express topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.35 kobo to drop from N3.50 kobo to N3.15 kobo per share.

C&I Leasing’s share price dropped by N0.20 kobo to end trading at N3.50 kobo from N3.88 kobo per share.

Morison lost N0.20 kobo to end trading with N1.97 kobo from N2.17 kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share dropped from N0.54 kobo to N0.50 kobo per share after losing 7.41 percent during trading.

May & Baker lost N0.35 kobo to drop from N5.45 kobo to N5.10 kobo per share.

Access Corporation led the day’s trading with 111.66 million shares valued at N1.74 billion.

GTCO followed with 78.98 million shares worth N2.69 billion.

UBA sold 72.29 million shares worth N878.21 million.

Sterling Financial Holdings traded 65.61 million shares valued at N195.57 million, while Zenith Bank sold 52.43 million shares valued at N1.76 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now