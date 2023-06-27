Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu renames 15 airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Okadigbo, others (See list)

President Bola Tinubu as part of reforms of the nation’s aviation sector has approved for some federal airports around the country to be named after some past prominent leaders.Read more

2. Why Buhari delayed fuel subsidy removal, forex unification – Garba Shehu

A Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday explained why his principal refused to remove the fuel subsidy in the months leading to the last general election.Read more

3. IGP creates Special Intervention Squad, to deploy 40,000 nationwide

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Monday, announced the creation of a Special Intervention Squad comprising 40,000 elite officers.Read more

4. Gov Yusuf stops salaries of over 10,000 staff employed by Ganduje in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stopped the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by the last administration in the state.Read more

5. EFCC arrests fake FBI agent for alleged €5.7m fraud in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, Ifechukwu Makwe, for alleged €5.7m fraud.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 25, 2023

6. Troops raid militant camp, recover AK-47 rifles, IEDs in Bayelsa

Troops of 5 Battalion, Nigerian Army on Sunday captured an armoury during a raid on a militant camp in Bayelsa State.Read more

7. Wagner Group’s Russia takeover sparks increase in Brent crude, WTI oil prices

The short battle between Russia and its mercenaries, the Wagner Group, sparked an increase in the price of Brent crude oil during the weekend.Read more

8. NGX: Gains in Transcorp Hotels, Tantalizer, others raise market cap by N71.9bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.22 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

9. Bauchi NDLEA secures 103 convictions from 372 arrests, seizes 1,298kg banned drugs in 10 months

The Bauchi State Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that the Command arrested 372 drug offenders, successfully prosecuted and convicted 103 of them with 31 other cases still pending in Court, while 73 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated.Read more

10. Osimhen reacts after winning at Ghana football awards

Victor Osimhen, a striker for the Super Eagles and Napoli, has expressed his happiness at winning at the Ghana Football Awards on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now