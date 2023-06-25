Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 25, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigeria’s total public debt hits N68.9tn, as DMO gives Tinubu conditions for borrowing

Nigeria’s total public debt has hit N68.9 trillion, according to new figures obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which warned President Bola Tinubu’s Government against borrowing more without taking certain steps.Read more

2. Tinubu leaves France for London on ‘short private trip’

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday left Paris, the French capital for London, postponing his scheduled return to Nigeria.Read more

3. ‘Unwarranted’ – Okonjo-Iweala reacts to attack over photos with Tinubu

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the backlash that trailed her picture with President Bola Tinubu in France.Read more

4. APC ward suspends chairman for alleged misconduct in Cross River

The All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Utugwang North Ward, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, have suspended the chairman, Paul Akpanke, for alleged misconduct.Read more

5. Nigerian Army appoints new PSOs, GCOs, others in major reshuffle (See list)

The Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has approved the redeployment and appointment of some senior officers to command and formations across the country.Read more

6. CBN directs banks to get customers’ social media handles to combat terrorism, money laundering

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed financial institutions to request their customers’ social media handles, as well as other personal information in a bid to combat money laundering and other various offences.Read more

7. CBN warns banks dealing with politically exposed persons, issues new guideline

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a new warning to banks and other financial institutions regarding their business relationships with Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).Read more

8. Another batch of 125 Nigerians returns from Sudan

Another batch of 125 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Saturday.Read more

9. Six dead, 14 rescued in Cross River boat mishap

At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat accident t along the Calabar waterways in Cross State on Saturday.Read more

10. Ini Edo opens up on failed marriage, surrogacy

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has explained why chose surrogacy.Read more

