Politics
JUST IN: Tinubu leaves France for London on ‘short private trip’
President Bola Tinubu on Saturday left Paris, the French capital for London, postponing his scheduled return to Nigeria.
It is unclear why the president is heading to London, but sources close to the presidency say it’s meant to be a “short private visit”.
Tinubu was in France for the New Global Financing Pact summit.
READ ALSO:Tinubu signs New Global Financial Pact for investment in Paris
Tinubu, who arrived in Paris on Tuesday, had alongside other world leaders attended the summit, held bilateral meetings with various countries including officials of France, US and Switzerland to discuss possible ways of attracting foreign direct investments.
He had also met with some Nigerians in diaspora.
It is now unclear when the president will return to Nigeria.
