Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, June 24, 2023

1. Like PDP, Labour Party closes case at presidential election tribunal

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his party on Friday closed their petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

2. Appeal Court upholds Akwa Ibom YPP guber candidate, Bassey Akpan’s fraud conviction

The Court of Appeal, Calabar, on Friday, upheld the conviction of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Akpan, for fraud.Read more

3. Ahead of meeting, TUC says it doesn’t expect Nigerian govt to meet all its demands

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has disclosed that the labour union can’t achieve 100 per cent of their demands.Read more

4. Court adjourns ex-Lagos Assembly speaker, Ikuforiji’s money laundering trial to July 17

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Friday adjourned till July 17 the trial of a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, for alleged money laundering.Read more

5. Nigeria’s Police to establish ‘Quick Intervention Squad’ in fight against crimes

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun said on Friday the Force management would establish a Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes and criminality in the country.Read more

6. Zulum kicks as ISWAP fighters kill 8 farmers in Borno

The Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) on Thursday killed eight farmers in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.Read more

7. Tinubu signs New Global Financial Pact for investment in Paris

President Bola Tinubu has signed the New Global Financial Pact in Paris, France, after visiting the European country for a summit that bares a similar name to the agreement.Read more

8. Fitch Ratings issues Stanbic IBTC stable outlook

Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency, has issued a stable outlook on Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc handing the Nigerian financial company its National Long-Term Ratings at ‘AAA’.Read more

9. 116 houses affected as flood overruns Abuja estate

At least 116 houses have been submerged by flood at Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of Abuja.Read more

10. FIFA to host expanded 32-team Club World Cup in USA

World football governing body, FIFA has granted the United States the hosting rights of an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men’s teams in 2025.Read more

