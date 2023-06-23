Appeal Court upholds Akwa Ibom YPP guber candidate, Bassey Akpan’s fraud conviction

The Court of Appeal, Calabar, on Friday, upheld the conviction of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Akpan, for fraud.

Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, had on December 1 last year sentenced the former Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East District to 42 years in prison for fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Akpan on a six-count charge of fraud for allegedly taking possession of six vehicles worth N204 million during his time s as commissioner for finance in the state.

The commission alleged that he collected one of the vehicles from Jide Omokore, an associate of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison- Madueke.

He was later granted bail on health grounds by Justice S.I. Mark of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

The senator, thereafter, approached the appellate court to set aside his conviction by the lower court.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday night in Abuja, said the court revoked the bail and ordered the appellant’s arrest.

He added that the three-man panel of the appeal court led by Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo upheld Akpan’s conviction but granted him an option of fine.

The panel ordered him to restitute the sum of N240 million to the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom YPP gov’ship candidate wants tribunal venue moved to Abuja

The statement read: “Akpan was prosecuted on allegation of receiving vehicles valued at N240 million as bribe from companies linked to one Olajide Omokore, a contractor who executed a N3 billion contract for the government of Akwa Ibom State whilst Senator Bassey was commissioner for finance and chairman of the inter-ministerial direct labour coordinating committee.

“The offence contravenes section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and is punishable under section 15 (3) of the same act.

“However, dissatisfied with the judgment, Akpan approached a vacation court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, presided over by Justice S. I. Mark of the Federal High Court and secured a post-conviction bail on health grounds.

“But upon release from prison, Senator Akpan continued with his campaign to be governor of Akwa Ibom State and subsequently approached the appellate court in Calabar, to set aside the judgment of Justice Okeke.

“While arguing against the appeal, counsel to the EFCC, Ekele Iheanacho urged the court to uphold the judgment of the lower court, dismiss the appeal and revoke the said bail granted to Senator Bassey on the grounds that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and the charge was validly filed.

“Delivering judgment today, the three-man panel of the appellate court, led by Justice Raphael Chikwe Agbo, upheld the conviction of Senator Akpan but varied the sentence by granting the appellant an option of fine.

“The court also affirmed that the appellant should restitute the sum of N240 million to the federal government through the EFCC and that the said restitution shall not be a prerequisite for his release from the correctional facility.

“The court finally revoked the bail and ordered the arrest of Senator Akpan.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now