Who is ‘Bola Adekunle Tinubu’: PDP witness draws court’s attention to name on president’s certificates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, presented certified copies of President Bola Tinubu’s academic and professional records, which the Presidential Election Petitions Court acknowledged.

President Tinubu’s B.Sc. certificate from Chicago State University, his NYSC Discharge Certificate, and a certificate of service from Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc are among the documents that have been offered as proof.

PDP’s summoned witness, Mike Enahoro Ebah Esq., provided information on these papers throughout the court hearings. He noted that although they reportedly belonged to Tinubu, they oddly had the name “Bola Adekunle Tinubu.”

Led by PDP counsel Chris Uche (SAN), the witness also submitted forms EC13 and EC9, which are nomination forms, along with letters addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as supporting attachments.

However, the admissibility of these documents faced objections from the legal representatives of INEC, counsel to President Tinubu, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), and the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

