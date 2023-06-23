Ex-Foreign Minister, Prof Akinyemi, lauds Tinubu’s showing at Paris Summit

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, on Friday, lauded President Bola Tinubu for his presence at the Paris Summit holding in France.

Akinyemi spoke during an interview on AriseTV, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

The President had told investors on Thursday in Paris, France, that ongoing reforms including the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rate, will be sustained for a more competitive economy that attracts Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We are ready for business, prepared to welcome investments,’’ he said, while receiving President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah; and President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso, in separate meetings, on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact.

Tinubu also assured the delegation of Afreximbank Executives that the Federal Government will continue to stimulate the economy with policies that support investments in areas of Nigeria’s competitive advantage, particularly agriculture.

READ ALSO:Ex-minister, Akinyemi, kicks against US-Africa Summit, tags it ‘master-slave relationship’

In his analysis, Prof Akinyemi revealed that most of these organisations are interested in Nigeria due to the economic policies detailed by the Nigerian President, as evidenced with his actions in the first few weeks of his tenure.

The former Foreign Affairs Minister said, “There is no doubt that the World Bank and the IMF needs to be restructured in order to reflect responses and issues facing the world economies.

“There is a need for a new school of thought. I am glad for the presence of Tinubu because this signals that Nigeria is back. All these organisations such as AfriExim shows that they are interested and vested in Nigeria.

“He must have showed them the economic policies to be instituted; it was a good outing for Tinubu and for Africa, at large.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now