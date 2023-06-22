Tinubu has not received proposal or approved salary increase for political office holders, judges —Aide

The Presidency, on Thursday, denied reports of an approval for 114 percent salary hike for political office holders and judicial officials in the country.

The Presidency made the denial in a statement issued by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, adding that the President had not given any approval to that effect and that no such proposal has been forwarded to him.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there had been controversies since reports of increase in the salaries of the President, Vice President, governors, lawmakers and judges surfaced, with many querying the need for such in the face of the country’s economic realities.

The statement reads: “We have followed with consternation the viral story of the purported 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

“We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.

“While we recognise that it is within the constitutional remit of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and Judicial Officers, such can not come to effect until it has equally been considered and approved by the President.

“It is important to note that RMAFC, through its Public Relations Manager, has responded to this fake story being circulated and has already set the record straight.

“However, that this unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to the society and our national well-being. The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create ill-will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast paced, dynamic and progressive policies.

“It is important to reiterate to journalists, media managers, and members of the public that stories on government activities and policy issues that do not emanate from approved official communication channels should be ignored.

“Media practitioners are enjoined to, at all times, cross-check their stories to ensure accurate reportage, which is the hallmark of responsible journalism.”

