FIFA to host expanded 32-team Club World Cup in USA

World football governing body, FIFA has granted the United States the hosting rights of an expanded Club World Cup featuring 32 men’s teams in 2025.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the competition will be “the pinnacle” of elite men’s club football.

According to the plan, twelve European clubs will feature, including the past three Champions League winners Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Dates for the tournament are yet to be confirmed but it is expected that it will be played in June.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the USA had also been made co-host of the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

The European Club Association has backed the plans but the World Leagues Forum expressed concern over the “unilateral” decision of FIFA to put the new event in the calendar.

The 20th edition of the Club World Cup, which runs from 12-22 December 2023, will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid won the last edition, which was held in Morocco in February.

The African country also hosted the event in 2013 and 2014, and it has also been held in Brazil, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

