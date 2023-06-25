Next Premier League season’ll be toughest in history —Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has predicted that the next Premier League season would be the toughest in history.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Arteta’s side missed a big chance to win the English topflight last season as they lost pace towards the end of the race.

Arsenal lost the title to Manchester City, who went on to win a Treble, after clinching the FA Cup and a historic Champions League title.

“Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history,” said Arteta.

“Why? It already was last year. I’ve been here [England] for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.

“That’s the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That’s why you have to strengthen.”

Read Also: Guardiola beats Arteta to Premier League manager of season award

Arsenal topped the table for much of the campaign but their challenge fell away after they suffered injuries to key players like William Saliba.

Although the Gunners finished second and secured a return to the Champions League, Arteta says it still “hurts”.

“To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City,” he added.

“There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn’t enough for us.

“Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.

“We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now