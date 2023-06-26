Osimhen reacts after winning at Ghana football awards

Victor Osimhen, a striker for the Super Eagles and Napoli, has expressed his happiness at winning at the Ghana Football Awards on Sunday.

Osimhen won the Best African International prize by outdueling Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah.

Osimhen, in a little video that was shared on Twitter on Monday, thanked everyone for their support and also thanked the award’s organizers for the recognition.

“Hello everyone I’m Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli striker. It’s a great privilege for me to win this award it’s really a great honour.

“Thank you to those who voted for me and their support and major thanks to the organisers, Ghana Football Award for their love and support also I appreciate you for this recognition I’ll keep making Africa proud.

“Thank you all and God bless you.”

Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title in Italy, the Naples club’s first since 1990.

He emerged top scorer with 26 goals, and became the first-ever African to win the golden boot in the Italian topflight.

Osimhen was also named Best Foreign Athlete in Italy after a spectacular season.

