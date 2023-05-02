FIFA laments poor offers from European broadcasters for women’s World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has lamented the ‘disappointing’ offers from broadcasting houses in Europe for the coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The tournament which begins in July 20 would be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the ‘disappointing’ offers from the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France were a “slap in the face” of the players and “all women worldwide”.

He went on to threaten to not broadcast the Women’s World Cup in five European countries unless TV companies improve their rights offers.

Infantino said European broadcasters had offered world football’s governing body $1m-$10m for the rights, compared with $100m-$200m for the men’s World Cup.

“Should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the Fifa Women’s World Cup into the ‘big five’ European countries,” Infantino said.

“I call, therefore, on all players, fans, football officials, presidents, prime ministers, politicians and journalists all over the world to join us and support this call for a fair remuneration of women’s football. Women deserve it, as simple as that.”

Rights offers for previous tournaments were bundled together with other events including the men’s World Cup, but Fifa has now separated the bidding process.

The Women’s World Cup is slated to hold between 20 July and 20 August, 2023.

