Why FIFA withdrew U-17 World Cup hosting rights from Peru

Peru will no longer be the hosts of the 2023 FIFA U-17 men’s World Cup as the world football governing body has announced stripping the South Americans off the rights.

According to a statement by FIFA on Monday, the decision was reached following discussions between the football house and the Peruvian federation.

FIFA said the tournament would go on as planned in November-December but the hosts of the competition will be decided later.

The statement on FIFA website reads:

Read Also: Messi wins Best FIFA men’s player of the year award

“FIFA has regretfully withdrawn Peru’s hosting rights to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ following extensive discussions between FIFA and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

“The tournament remains scheduled to take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023, but the Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course.

“The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament. Despite a very positive working relationship between FIFA and the FPF, it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.

“FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now