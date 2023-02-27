Messi wins Best FIFA men’s player of the year award

Lionel Messi has been awarded the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the year title for the second time in his career.

Messi led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, clinching his second major international gong with the Argentine national team.

The 35-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 49 games for club and country in 2021-22, beat French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to the prize.

“It’s amazing. It’s been a tremendous year and it’s an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my team-mates I wouldn’t be here.

“I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so,” said Messi.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.

Aston Villa and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was recognised as the leading men’s goalkeeper, while England’s Mary Earps won the women’s goalkeeper award.

Scaloni beat Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti to the men’s coach honour while England manager Sarina Wiegman was named women’s coach of the year after guiding the Lionesses to European Championship glory.

